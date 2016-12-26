× Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett has surgery to repair broken tibia and fibula

SEATTLE – Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Seahawks wide receiver, Tyler Lockett underwent surgery Saturday to repair a broken tibia and fibula and is out for the year.

Lockett suffered the injury during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Carroll said the surgery went well and that Lockett could be up and moving in 4-6 weeks.

The second-year wide receiver had 41 catches for 597 yards this season.

In other news, it’s unclear whether running back Thomas Rawls will play in the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on January 1 in Santa Clara. Rawls suffered a shoulder injury against Arizona.