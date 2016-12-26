Oregon Trooper shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an Oregon State Police trooper suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a homicide suspect late Christmas night.

Sgt. David Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was fatally shot in the incident.

According to Thompson, police in suburban Portland found a woman deceased after responding to a call of shots fired. Tylka was later seen driving and a chase ensued.

It ended with an exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of Portland.

The wounded trooper was taken to a Portland hospital. His name has not been released, but police say he has been with the department for seven years.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.