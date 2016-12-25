× One detained after stabbing at residential facility for cancer patients

SEATTLE — One woman is detained after another woman was stabbed in the neck at the SCCA House on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance website, the building offers affordable apartments for those undergoing cancer treatment at its nearby campus on Eastlake Avenue.

Officers and medics were first called to the residential complex in Seattle’s Cascade neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

At the scene, medics found a female with a cut to the neck.

The victim’s age and condition were not immediately available, but a police spokesman said her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Initial reports to police did not provide details about the assailant, but officers developed a description and located a female suspect a few blocks from the scene a short time later.

Seattle Police said that woman was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not indicated whether the victim or the suspect are residents at SCCA House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.