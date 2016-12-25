× George Michael, former Wham lead singer, dead at 53

Pop star George Michael died Sunday at the age of 53, the BBC reported.

Citing Michael’s manager, the BBC reported that Michael “passed away peacefully at home.”

No cause of death was given.

Michael rose to fame as the lead singer of Wham in the 1980s, when his album “Faith” sold more than 20 million copies.

Among his better-known songs is 1984’s “Last Christmas.”