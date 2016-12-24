× Tyler Lockett suffers terrifying leg injury in Seahawks’ game against Cardinals

SEATTLE – Tyler Lockett suffered a brutal leg injury on a catch in the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Lockett hauled in a long pass from Russell Wilson, but his leg came down at an ugly angle as he was tackled at the 1-yard line.

Doug Baldwin rushed to Lockett’s side was he was being attended to.

Medical personnel quickly placed an air cast on his right leg, and he was carted off the field.

Fans at CenturyLink Field chanted Lockett’s name as he left the field.

There was no immediate word on Lockett’s condition.

This breaking news story will be updated.