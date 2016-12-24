Seahawks lose game, Lockett, Rawls and hold on No. 2 seed

SEATTLE – Sometimes, a loss is just a loss.

This wasn’t one of those times.

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a slew of injuries and lost their grip on the No. 2 seed in the NFC, losing 34-31 to the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

The Seahawks staged a wild fourth-quarter comeback, but kicker Steven Hauschka missed an extra point that would’ve put them ahead, and the Cardinals seized momentum and put the game away with a field goal as time ran out.

Seattle will now have to win in San Francisco next Sunday and hope the Falcons lose to the Saints if they hope to get a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Even worse, they’ll have do it without Tyler Lockett, who suffered a devastating leg injury in the second half. Lockett was carted off the field in the second quarter after incredibly hanging on to a Russell Wilson pass just shy of the end zone.

Also suffering injuries were Thomas Rawls, who injured his shoulder in the first half, and Kam Chancellor, who returned with a heavily taped up ankle. There was no immediate word on the extent of Rawls’ injury.

Seattle again struggled mightily on offense for much of the game, as Russell Wilson absorbed six sacks and the fed-up crowd at one point booed them off the field. The Seahawks didn’t reach positive yards for good until the second quarter.

There were some positives, as Doug Baldwin caught 13 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown and a stellar fourth quarter gave Wilson final totals of 29-for-45 passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

Once again, however, the Seahawks couldn’t get the running game going as Alex Collins carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and Rawls eight carries for 8 yards before leaving the game.

The one piece of good news: They’ll face a 49ers team next weekend that was 1-13 heading into the weekend. The game will be Sunday at 1:25 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.