Rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash charged with drug felonies

December 24, 2016
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 15: Rapper Paul Wall performs at the BACARDI "Like It Live" Las Vegas event with Cee Lo Green, Travis Barker and Mix Master Mike at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas June 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Bacardi)

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston rappers face felony drug-related charges.

Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash, and eight other people.

The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effect.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.