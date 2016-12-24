× LIVE UPDATES: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks could take a big step forward in their Super Bowl quest Saturday.

The Seahawks face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field with a chance to move closer to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which would mean a first-round bye and a second-round game at home. If Seattle wins, and Detroit and Atlanta both lose, the Seahawks will lock things up this week.

The Seahawks and Cardinals played to a memorable 6-6 tie in Glendale in October. The Seahawks are a perfect 7-1 at home this season.