URGENT – Maltese Prime Minister details negotiations with plane hijackers

(CNN) — The hijackers who forced a Libyan plane to land in Malta are in custody and being interrogated, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Friday. Speaking to reporters, Muscat gave additional details about the negotiations leading to the hijackers’ surrender: — The hijackers were both male and probably of Libyan nationality. — Maltese negotiators told them they had to release all passengers before negotiations. — The hijackers agreed; all passengers and two crew members were released. — The hijackers asked for two negotiators to come aboard the plane. That request was refused. — The hijackers had a hand grenade.