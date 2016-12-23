× Suspected plane hijackers surrender in Malta

Two people suspected of hijacking a Libyan passenger plane and forcing the pilot to land in Malta have surrendered to authorities.

Malta’s prime minister made the announcement on Twitter, saying the hijackers let all the passengers go, and then surrendered themselves and the crew members they had taken hostage.

Afriqiyah Airways said the Airbus A320 had 118 people on board, including the passengers and crew, when it took off from Sabha, in Libya, headed for Tripoli.

Instead, the plane diverted and landed on the island of Malta, in the Mediterranean. Investigators have not said if the hijackers made any demands.