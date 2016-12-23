× Corrections deputy injured following assault by inmate

Everett, WA – A Snohomish County Corrections deputy was injured today after being assaulted by an inmate at the Snohomish County Jail.

Around 4:30 a.m., the inmate was out of his cell and assaulted the 53-year old deputy. The assault occurred in the psych unit of the jail, which houses between 10-17 inmates and is supervised by one deputy.

Additional corrections deputies arrived st the unit within minutes and were able to subdue the 26-year old inmate, who was in jail on two counts of 2nd degree assault.

The corrections deputy sustained several non life-threatening injuries and was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital. The deputy has worked at the Snohomish County Jail for 12 years.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers we deal with day in and day out,” says Corrections Bureau Chief Tony Aston. “The corrections deputy responded to the unprovoked attack as a true warrior and professional. He kept his wits and I am abundantly proud of him and his co-workers, whose quick response and actions most likely saved the corrections deputy’s life.”

Detectives with the major crimes unit are investigating the incident.