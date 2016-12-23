× Cleveland police officer’s toddler son fatally shoots self

(CNN) — The 2-year-old son of a Cleveland Police officer fatally shot himself with his father’s service weapon Friday morning, the Cleveland Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a home on Library Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and took the child to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father has been with the Cleveland Police Department since 1993 and has not been identified.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.