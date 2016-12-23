Carrie Fisher in intensive care after suffering apparent heart attack on plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carrie Fisher's brother says the "Star Wars" actress is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Fisher suffered a "massive heart attack" on a plane, TMZ reported.

Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room.

In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

TMZ reported that people on board administered CPR until the plane touched down shortly after noon, at which point paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

Fisher was in the news recently for going on record saying that she had an affair with Harrison Ford during "Star Wars" shooting.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

May The Force Be with our beautiful princess #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/FZC19rdV2R — Monster T (@TheRealMonsterT) December 23, 2016