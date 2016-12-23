× Boy’s reaction to being adopted goes viral

PEORIA, Ariz. – A 3-year-old’s joy after being adopted quickly went viral this week.

Michael Brown’s sister, Dea Brown of Peoria, tweeted out pictures of the happy boy and her tweet received more than 50,000 re-tweets in two days.

“I just tweeted, ‘We are his forever family.’ It just blew up on twitter,” says Brown.

The foster family received Michael in their home on Valentine’s Day 2015.

“We got him on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day and now this for Christmas, it’s meant to be,” says Tara Montgomery, Michael’s adoptive mother.

Micahel was officially adopted on Tuesday. He spent 832 days in the foster care system.

“He is so happy, always laughing,” she adds.

Tara is a single mother of three girls, ages 23, 17, and 16. She says Michael is “just what her family needed.”

“My children’s last name is Brown. He’s already a Brown. Everyone says he looks like the girls,” Montgomery said.

We learned about Micheal through social media, all thanks to his 17-year-old sister Dea.

Montgomery says she is happy the social media posting has helped raise awareness about adoption and the need that exists.

“If you are thinking about it (adoption), just do it. The impact you are making will last a lifetime on the child,” Montgomery said.

Although Michael is only 3 years old, he knows very well that he now forms part of a family, forever.

“On Tuesday he kept telling everyone, ‘I’m adopted!’ He was super excited. You could tell,” Montgomery said.