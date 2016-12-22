× Wilson gives entire team first-class plane tickets, plus UHD TVs for offensive line

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks got a surprise from Santa — aka Russell Wilson — when they arrived to practice Thursday morning.

The quarterback posted about the surprises on his Instagram story, saying “first-class flights for all the fellas, wherever you guys want to go man. Go Hawks! Thanks Alaska. Always the best.”

Wilson also had special gifts for the offensive line, brand new 55″ curved Samsung UHD TVs.

“O-line, for you big fellas. I know you like watching movies and TV. Netflix baby. Appreciate all you guys do. All the hard work pays off.”

Kam Chancellor also posted about the Christmas surprise, saying “You’re a good quarterback, Russ. I don’t care what they say.”

The gifts were first reported by TMZ Sports.