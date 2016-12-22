VIDEO: Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound shows how to stay safe in a turbulent world

SEATTLE — Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound recently released a new situational awareness video titled ‘Staying safe in a turbulent world’. It includes information on how to spot a suspicious person or terrorist and a demonstration from Larry Kaminer with the Personal Safety Training Group on how to stop an active shooter. Ret. King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Fuda and Ret. Seattle Police Det. Myrle Carner talked with Q13 News about the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAr3XayoTUo

Watch the full Crime Stoppers video here: