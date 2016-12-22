Sounders acquire midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - APRIL 19: Harry Shipp #19 of the Chicago Fire passes the ball in front of Daigo Kobayashi #16 of the New England Revolution during an MLS match at Toyota Park on April19, 2014 in Bridgeview, Illinois. The Fire and the Revolution tied 1-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders seem intent on turning their championship into a dynasty.

The Sounders acquired a front-line midfielder on Thursday, acquiring 25-year-old Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for allocation money.

Shipp finished second in rookie of the year voting in 2014, when he had seven goals and six assists in 26 starts.

Last season, he had three goals and eight assists in 29  starts, earning the No. 6 spot on MLSSoccer.com’s “24 under 24” list.

Shipp led Notre Dame to an NCAA title in 2013.