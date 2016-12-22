× Secretary of State fines Washington’s four ‘faithless electors’ $1,000 each

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The secretary of state’s office says that four electors who cast their vote for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton will each be fined $1,000 next week.

David Ammons, a spokesman for Secretary of State Kim Wyman told The Associated Press Thursday that the electors will have 60 days to pay the fine, and said the office is putting together an appeals process in case of a challenge.

During Monday’s Electoral College vote in Olympia, Clinton got eight votes, while former Secretary of State Colin Powell got three and Native American tribal elder and activist Faith Spotted Eagle got one vote.

The last time an elector broke from the popular vote in the state was in 1976, when Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, who is currently a Republican state senator, voted for Ronald Reagan in 1976 instead of Gerald Ford, who had won the state.

The fine — which has never previously been imposed — was first established by the Legislature following Padden’s vote in 1976.