Reward offered after gas-station attendant set on fire, killed

A nonprofit is offering $10,000 to help find an attacker who set a Northern California gas station attendant on fire, killing him.

Secret Witness of Shasta County posted the reward Thursday, a day after the assailant went into the business, sprayed a flammable liquid on 54-year-old David Wicks and set him on fire.

The attack happened near Burney, a small logging community an hour’s drive east of Redding.

A tearful co-worker, Kris Cantrell, tells The Record Searchlight newspaper that Wicks never had anything bad to say. Cantrell has no idea why anybody would want to hurt him.

Authorities say paramedics found Wicks with severe burns and an air ambulance flew him to a hospital, where he died.

The newspaper reports that surveillance cameras captured the attacker wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves.