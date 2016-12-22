Police arrest roommate after woman found dead in Edmonds home

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 62-year-old man was taken to jail after Edmonds police say officers found his 45-year-old roommate dead in the home they shared.

Officers responding to a 911 call for suspicious circumstances on Monday found the woman dead inside a home just off Pacific Highway in Edmonds.

Investigators say the woman’s roommate cooperated with the investigation Monday. But on Wednesday the Snohomish County Medical Examiner told police there’s evidence the woman may have been murdered.

Edmonds police arrested the man and booked him into jail for investigation of 2nd degree murder.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.