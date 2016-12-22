× Man, dog struck and killed on Highway 101

YACHATS, Ore. (AP) _ Authorities say a man and his dog died after they were stuck by a car on Highway 101 along the Oregon Coast.

The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/M9GHoc ) that 37-year-old Travis Eppinghaus was walking in the northbound lane of the highway, carrying his dog, Tuesday night when he was hit by a car driven by Amy Hartz of Waldport.

Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd says Hartz also was headed north on the highway.

Boyd says Eppinghaus was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog also died of injuries suffered in the collision.

Boyd says Hartz stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.