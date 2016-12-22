× Family of South Seattle woman killed during robbery warns public of vicious attacker

SEATTLE – Family members of the South Seattle woman shot killed during a robbery said their last goodbyes at a funeral home on Thursday.

My Linh Nguyen lived for her teenage son and husband.

Her sister-in-law says the 45 year-old mom worked long hours at a downtown nail salon, taking the light rail home to South Seattle every night.

“She is a wonderful woman never had any problem with anyone,” sister-in-law My Lieu said.

But last Thursday night just steps away from her own home, a robber attacked My Linh for her purse. But instead of just taking the purse family members say he viciously beat her then shot her multiple times.

“She was on the phone with a friend in Vietnam that friend heard everything,” neighbor Yuki Sodos said.

She fell down, she is a small lady she never fight back or anything he still shoot her so many times,” Lieu said.

And her 15 year-old son found his mom on the ground fighting for her life.

“It’s the worst terrible scenario for a child,” Sodos said.

“He cries often he remembers every single thing that he saw,” Lieu said.

The son told Q13 News that he is focused on giving his mom a proper burial, a mom who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to give him a good life.

Family members say they are terrified the killer is still out there, the attack against My Linh so vicious they worry about the safety of others.

“Hope that the police are getting leads and tips and know a little bit more than we do,” Sodos said.

Sodos is scared about the number of attacks on Asian women in the last couple of months in South Seattle.

In October Q13 News reported at least nine robberies in a span of 9 days.

All the victims are asian women walking from their cars to their homes.

“It’s scary,” Sodos said.

Seattle Police say they don’t know if My Linh’s case is related to all the other robberies but they are working hard to find her killer.

In the meantime Sodos says she will be watching out for her own safety and helping My Linh’s husband with funeral costs.

“They are all hardworking they are super humble they didn’t even want to accept the gofundme,” Sodos said.

My Linh came to the US from Vietnam 10 years ago and the family will be sending her body back to Vietnam for burial.