Washington family sues molester’s wife for not reporting sexual abuse

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old Washington girl and her parents are suing a woman for emotional damages resulting from her husband’s sexual abuse.

The Tacoma Daily News reports that then-89-year-old Longview resident William Pohll pleaded guilty in October to molesting the girl in 2015. A judge approved putting Pohll on electronic home monitoring because of his poor health. He died in November.

The girl and her parents are now suing his 86-year-old wife, saying she knew about the abuse and didn’t report it. According to court documents, Pohll’s wife said her husband told her he had sexual contact once with the girl and that he was sorry.

Pohll’s wife said Tuesday that she’s going to fight the lawsuit because she’s innocent. She declined to comment further.