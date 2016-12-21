× Video shows burglars who hit Puyallup vape shop three times in less than a month

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for two suspects who burglarized a Puyallup vape store three times in the past month.

Detectives said the men used hammers to smash in the front windows at Super Vapes on Meridian Ave. E. in South Hill, then used the hammers to smash open glass display case.

The suspects then loaded up backpacks, duffel bags and shopping baskets with vape paraphernalia and escaped through the broken windows.

Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects. You can reach them at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The robberies happened very early on the mornings of Nov. 30, Dec. 3 and Dec. 8.