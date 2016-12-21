Officials seek help in 1982 cold case: 3-year-old boy disappeared from bed in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help in solving a 34-year-old missing child case.
On Dec. 21, 1982, Tyler Inman, age 3, disappeared from his bed in Aberdeen.
Tyler is described as a white male with blue eyes. He has several warts on his right foot, extra skin on his right ear, and a cauliflower left ear.
Tyler would currently be 37-years-old.
Anyone with information about Tyler is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3043.
- Missing Since: Dec 21, 1982
- Missing From: Aberdeen, WA
- DOB: May 27, 1979
- Age: Now 37
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 2’8″
- Weight: 32 lbs
