Man accused of beating debtor, leaving him naked on roadside

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ A Boise man has been accused of abducting a man who owed him money, beating him and leaving him on the side of the road in freezing temperatures wearing nothing but socks.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2h9Q5rk ) that a 46-year-old man was booked into the Ada county Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated battery, robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found naked by the side of the road, bleeding, on Friday.

The victim told authorities the suspect was angry about an unpaid debt and that the suspect took him to the desert, forced the victim to strip, stole his laptop and cellphone, hit him with the butt of a handgun then left him in the cold.