Huskies' Chris Petersen says Peach Bowl will no doubt feel like a road game

SEATTLE – Huskies head football coach, Chris Petersen held his final briefing to the media before the team departs to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

Among the topics Petersen touched on: playing in Atlanta and how it feels like a road game, what the offense needs to do against a tough Alabama defense and playing the role of underdog against the number one team in the nation.