Edmonds man booked into jail on suspicion of murder after female roommate found dead in home

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police said a 62-year-old man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder Wednesday night after his roommate, a 45-year-old woman, was found dead in their home on Monday.

Police said they were called to the residence in the 8100 block of 236th Street SW for a 911 call of suspicious circumstances. The woman was found dead at that time and the suspect was at the home and cooperated with the initial investigation.

On Wednesday, the county medical examiner told detectives that the autopsy he had found trauma to the woman’s body “that was not consistent with a natural or accidental death.” At that time, the man at the home was arrested.

The investigation is continuing, police said.