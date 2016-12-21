× Driver charged in Bonney Lake crash that killed 18-year-old woman

TACOMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a Bonney Lake crash that killed another woman.

The News Tribune reports that McKenzie Krakow, 19, of Bonney Lake, the driver, on Tuesday was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in connection to the Sept. 11 crash that killed her friend,18-year-old passenger MacKenzie Rae Martin.

Krakow was with Martin and a 16-year-old passenger on Sept. 11 when they went over a hill, flew nearly 150 feet and then careened out of control, striking a sign and a tree. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at more than three times the posted speed limit.

The driver and the 16-year-old were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries. Martin, who was in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.