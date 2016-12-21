× Donor gives 3,500 pounds of ribeye steak for Christmas dinner at Union Gospel Mission

SEATTLE – Somebody out there wants Seattle’s homeless to dine like royalty on Christmas.

An anonymous donor gave 3,500 pounds of ribeye steak to Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, which will be served with shrimp, herb-roasted carrots and loaded baked potatoes on Christmas Day.

About 1,350 children and adults will be served at the mission’s various locations.

