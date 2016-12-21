Data breach at Community Health Plan of Washington

SEATTLE — Almost 400,000 current and former members of the Community Health Plan of Washington have had personal information exposed in a data breach.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that the nonprofit is sending letters to 381,534 individuals on Wednesday notifying them of the breach.

Community Health Plan of Washington provides health insurance through Medicaid.

The group says there’s no evidence of any harm to its members.

The organization confirmed the breach Nov. 30 after a forensics investigation. Officials notified the FBI and state regulators, including the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

The organization waited until now to notify members to allow time to hire a consumer security firm, line up translation services and set up a call center for anxious members to contact.