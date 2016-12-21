Army of dancers carve out time to give back backstage…

SEATTLE — An army of young dancers is on a mission to brighten the holidays for kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The toy soldiers of the Pacific Northwest Ballet gather backstage inside McCaw Hall; an army of young dancers, spinning knit caps for kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “They might be there for Christmas and they might not get as many gifts as they want or need, so we are helping make hats for them for Christmas,” says Gabby Tulleners. Much like the tale of the Nutcracker, this is a tradition for the children of the ballet. It started back in 2011. But unlike the big show, this performance requires no audience, no applause and no final bow.

Instead of a grand finale, it ends with a simple gesture; a personalized note card. The kind of gift that surely calls for an encore. “You’re putting something out into the world that you helped make, that you helped create,” says Bayley Walker. The group plans to deliver 150 knit caps on Christmas Eve, all boxed with personal notes. The kids hope this will inspire others to find ways to give back this holiday season.