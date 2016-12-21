× Arizona becomes first state to require cursive writing in schools

PHOENIX — Arizona will require public schools to teach cursive handwriting as one of a number of new education standards approved by the state Board of Education.

The move amends state’s current standards, which are based on federal guidelines known as the Common Core. Common Core has become a politicized topic.

The revisions also require students to learn about time and money and memorize spelling lists in early grades and set standards for high-school-level math courses that are not required for graduation.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas says the changes were designed to clarify rules and give teachers and school boards more flexibility.

The Board of Education says 48 percent of the Common Core standards on language arts and 40 percent of the Common Core standards on math were revised.