Alan Thicke died after aorta artery tore, then ruptured

Posted 6:12 PM, December 21, 2016, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Actor Alan Thicke guest stars as Rich Ginger on "The Bold And The Beautiful" during taping on August 10, 2006 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alan Thicke’s death certificate states the actor died of a ruptured aorta.

Thicke’s death certificate was released Wednesday, two days after the actor was buried in a Santa Barbara cemetery with several of his “Growing Pains” cast mates in attendance.

The cause of death was determined by a doctor and no autopsy was performed on the Canadian actor, songwriter and talk show host.

Thicke died at a Burbank, California, hospital on Dec. 13 at age 69.

His death certificate released Wednesday states Thicke’s aorta artery ruptured three hours after first developing a tear.

His wife, Tanya Thicke, wrote in a statement released Tuesday that their family was dealing with “gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief.”

An aortic tear also killed actor John Ritter in 2003.