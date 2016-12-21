× 5 things Russell Wilson said today that made us smile

RENTON, Wash. — In Russ we trust.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback opened Wednesday’s news conference with a zinger.

Russell Wilson — before he was even asked a question — addressed a controversial statement made by cornerback Richard Sherman during a news conference the day before.

1. “How you guys doing today? Good? Don’t make me take y’alls credentials today!” Wilson said with a chuckle as he walked up to the podium Wednesday afternoon.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reported on an exchange between Sherman and a local radio host. Sherman was heard saying he’d ruin the host’s career by taking his media pass. Sherman later tweeted an apology, saying “I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun.”

Here are a few other things Wilson said today that made us smile:

2. “You’re not really chasing anybody else, you’re just chasing after your own greatness and trying to be as good as you can be.”

3. “I hope we get to the 1-yard line (again) and I’d throw it again too if it was the right call and the right timing,” Wilson said when asked how much he thinks about Super Bowl 49’s final play from the 1-yard line.

Wilson said when asked how much he thinks about Super Bowl 49’s final play from the 1-yard line. 4. “I have all the confidence in the world in the players we have. I have all the confidence in Thomas Rawls. I have all the confidence in all the other running backs we have. I have all the confidence in the receivers and the tight ends and offensive line to make the play. You prepare to win. You prepare to do everything you can do to compete at the highest level and it goes both ways. We have all the confidence in the world in our defense. We have all the confidence in the world in our special teams and our field goal kicker and what he can do. So there are no reservations in my mind. No hesitation at all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to win and finding ways.”

I have all the confidence in Thomas Rawls. I have all the confidence in all the other running backs we have. I have all the confidence in the receivers and the tight ends and offensive line to make the play. You prepare to win. You prepare to do everything you can do to compete at the highest level and it goes both ways. We have all the confidence in the world in our defense. We have all the confidence in the world in our special teams and our field goal kicker and what he can do. So there are no reservations in my mind. No hesitation at all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to win and finding ways.” 5. “Go Hawks.”

BONUS: Check out Michael Bennett’s festive sweater + hat combo: