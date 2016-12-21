1 person found dead after house fire extinguished in Packwood

PACKWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters found a body after extinguishing a house fire in Packwood Tuesday, authorities said.

The Chronicle reports (https://goo.gl/gjvw26 ) the body was found Tuesday at a home in Packwood on U.S. Highway 12 after crews battled the fire for several hours.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed the body is that of a 57-year-old man who lived there.

The sheriff’s office says the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

A Chehalis fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Authorities say there were no signs of a criminal act, but that the incident remains under investigation.