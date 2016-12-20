Tacoma police hoping someone can identify bank robber

TACOMA — Tacoma Police need your help to identify the suspect responsible for a bank robbery.

At 12:40 p.m. on Friday November 25th, 2016, detectives say a man robbed a Columbia Bank branch located in the 600 block of North I St. in Tacoma.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and presented a note demanding cash. The suspect placed the money into a blue file folder and fled the bank. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 40 years old, 5’9” to 6’ tall, approximately 190 lbs., with a black curly hair and a goatee.

During the robbery he was seen wearing black pants, a bright red jacket and collared shirt, black sunglasses, and a black leather cap.

"If you think you know who this suspect is, he probably usually doesn't wear a bright red coat and weird hat like that and sunglasses. He's trying to take away from what he looks like so look at his face and if you know who he is, let us know because somebody who robs a bank and gets away will usually keep robbing them until we get him caught," said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. If you know his name, call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.