Suspect released pending trial in case of beaten toddler

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, leaving the girl with multiple bruises and broken bones, has been released from jail after posting $25,000 bond.

The Spokesman-Review reports that a judge had reduced Cedric Burton’s bond from $250,000 and the man was released on Nov. 18.

The 29-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree assault of a child. He’s scheduled to begin trial in February.

Burton is accused of beating Jayonna Walker on Oct. 29.

The girl was taken to a hospital with both arms and both legs broken.

Court documents say Burton told the girl’s mother the child fell while trying to get out of a vehicle, but doctors disputed that claim.

She is recovering from surgery and now lives with her father.