Mumps cases in King County rise to 93, with most in Auburn

SEATTLE – The number of mumps cases in King County rose yet again Tuesday.

King County Public Health said there are now 93 cases, (23 confirmed and 70 probable).

Sixty-three of the confirmed and probable cases involve children aged 17 years and younger.

Most cases are in Auburn(76): Others are in Algona (1), Bellevue (1), Black Diamond (1), Covington (2), Federal Way (3), Kent (3), Pacific (2), Seattle (1) and Des Moines (1).

The outbreak has grown steadily since three cases were confirmed at the end of November.

Mumps is at a 10-year high in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus spread through saliva and mucus. The CDC recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, but it is not 100% effective.