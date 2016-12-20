× Holiday travelers could see heavy snow in passes

SEATTLE – Holiday travelers could be in for a long weekend, as heavy snow is expected in the Cascades later this week.

Q13 News chief meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday that 6-12 inches could fall in the passes, clogging up the roads beginning Thursday night.

Christmas weekend will be cold enough for snow in the lowlands, but Kelley said he expects it will be too dry.

“Right now it looks like just the South Sound, but updates to follow,” Kelley said. “Saturday and Sunday look dry, but cold enough to see snow. Christmas looks dry, but icy in the morning.”

Winter begins at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday morning.