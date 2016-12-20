× High wind warning: A blustery and wet end to fall

SEATTLE — A High Wind Warning for the islands of San Juan, Whidbey, and Camano, plus Admiralty Inlet will end in the afternoon but wind gusts have already hit 50 to 60 mph through the early morning.

A wind advisory around Puget Sound has been in place while gusts were 25 to 45 mph all morning. Wind will ease late afternoon and much of the rain showers will wrap up and exit.

The Olympic mountains blocked a lot of rain showers from Seattle but north or south of the city the rain showers were persistent.

A convergence zone will maintain steady showers between Seattle and Everett, snow in the areas around Stevens pass will become heavier.

Mild, warm, air kept temperatures near 50° and the snow level near 4000 feet. Freezing rain and ice has become problematic for travelers in the passes and east of the Cascades.

Cooler air will lower the snow levels below the passes this afternoon and temperatures will fall into the low 40s this afternoon for those of us in the lowlands.

Winter Solstice 2:44 a.m. Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies and normal highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rain returns Thursday morning and changes to showers which continue early Friday. A cool shot of air brings back the chill late Friday.

Snow levels will be 500 to 1000 feet and that means some snow will mix with rain around the South Sound hills Saturday.