Fircrest police seek ID of theft and fraud suspects

FIRCREST, Wash. — Fircrest police need your help to identify these suspects responsible for a theft and credit card fraud.

On the morning of Monday, November 7th, 2016, a vehicle was prowled on Birch St. in Fircrest. Unidentified suspect(s) stole a purse from inside the vehicle. The purse contained a laptop computer, credit cards, identification, and checks.

"Well the victim is devastated by this because once you lose your purse, you are usually going to lose everything you own. It's who you are and now somebody else is pretending to be who you are and not only are doing fraud and theft but they've stolen your identity," said Det. Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the two suspects.

"These people make a living at stealing people's identity and what we want to do is get these people caught right away because they make their living doing this," said Det. Troyer.

If you know their names, call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).