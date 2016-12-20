× AMBER Alert called off for dad who abducted toddler from Kent, WSP says

KENT, Wash. — An AMBER Alert was called off Tuesday afternoon for a 15-month-old girl troopers said was taken by her noncustodial father.

The alert was canceled just after 2:30 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol said the toddler, Aleionna Wilson was taken by her dad, 37-year-old Aleiondro Wilson.

Troopers said he was arrested in New Mexico, and that the girl was OK.

No further details have been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information, please call 911.