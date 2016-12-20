AMBER Alert called off for dad who abducted toddler from Kent, WSP says
KENT, Wash. — An AMBER Alert was called off Tuesday afternoon for a 15-month-old girl troopers said was taken by her noncustodial father.
The alert was canceled just after 2:30 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol said the toddler, Aleionna Wilson was taken by her dad, 37-year-old Aleiondro Wilson.
Troopers said he was arrested in New Mexico, and that the girl was OK.
No further details have been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
If you have any information, please call 911.
