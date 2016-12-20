× 8-year-old girl shot in foot in possible Portland road rage incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when a man shot at her mother’s car on Interstate 84 in Portland.

Portland police say officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers learned the victim was a girl who had a superficial gunshot wound to her foot.

Police say the girl was treated at the scene and that her family was taking her to a hospital.

Officers say the girl was in the back seat of a car being driven by her mother when an unknown person driving a minivan nearly caused their car to crash.

Police say when the woman drove by the van, someone fired a shot at her car, striking her daughter.

Police say a possible suspect was detained by police later Tuesday.