2 accused of punching Yakima County jail officers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two men are accused of punching corrections officers in separate incidents.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says bail was set at $5,000 for each man during preliminary hearings Monday.

A probable cause affidavit by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies says one inmate at the jail punched an officer several times in the face Sunday when the officer went to retrieve lunch trays from the cells.

In another incident Friday, authorities say a 38-year-old man struck a corrections officer in the face as he was being booked into jail. Court records show officers used pepper spray and a restraint chair to confine the man.