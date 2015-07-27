Woman accused of faking weight loss shares brave photo to silence ‘haters’

A New Zealand-based makeup stylist who shared photos of her dramatic weight loss on social media is getting worldwide attention after she posted an "after" photo showing her excess skin to silence the "haters."
Simone Pretscherer Anderson said she went from 372 pounds to 184 pounds in 11 months. She shared a before and after photo with the caption:
"I am officially half the person I was 11 months ago!...I can't even begin to explain in words what this accomplishment feels like. I set my self a goal that seamed so far out of reach at the time but I have stuck to it and with a lot of determination, will power, drive, motivation & compromise I have achieved my goal. Proud doesn't even begin to describe this feeling!"
After sharing the photo and details of her weight loss program, she received dozens of comments from people accusing her of faking the photos.
Many people claimed they did not think the photos were real because she would have excess, loose skin.
After reading dozens of comments, Anderson posted another photo showing her excess skin. She wrote:
"I don't know why but every single comment that called me out for being fake and a liar really bothered me far more than it should. I think it's because it took hours of crying and debating whether to share my story online and for others to see, posting the first picture online along with my weight for the world to see what the hardest thing I have ever done... So here we go I hope this helps all the "non believers..."
Several people mentioned that her hair color was different in the "before" photo and others mentioned her tan. Anderson decided she would face the haters head on and remind them a lot can change over 11 months.
Anderson said she is currently saving money for surgery to remove the excess skin. She said she will continue to share her weight loss journey on Facebook and Instagram.
Tom
Haters are gonna hate! I lost 90 lbs over 1.5 years and I’ve had people criticize me as well. The people calling her out are people that are not satisfied with their own lives. She should be very proud of her accomplishment and cry because she’s happy and not over people that are just plain pissed at the world. I’m helping other achieve what I have been able to achieve. All I have to say to her is congrats on your accomplishment!
It's her body
90 pounds? It shouldn’t be hurray pal you lost the weight of a small woman or a growing child. It should be wtf…why did you abuse your body like that!
WTF
Wow, fat shaming someone who actually put in the work to correct the issue? Classy.
lol
1.5 years = 18 months = 72 weeks. Thats barely over 1 pound of fat a week. Stop being retarded.
Debby
I think you are a very strong woman!!! You are awesome!!! The haters are just jealous because they don’t have the strength and determination you have! Congratulations, no so much on your weight loss, though that is awesome but on your belief in yourself!! it’s a daily struggle, and you kept going! Haters give up! You are so encouraging to others, that it truly is possible with belief, dedication, and action!
dg54321
Look, yet more social media BS nonsense that has no place in the news. This is pandering to the lowest common denominator.
DietGuides
Congratz to Simone for her weight loss. She has proven that she lost 188 pounds in 11 pounds through the next picture in her Instagram account.
I am sure that changing the eating habit daily is main key to succeed a weight loss effort.
anon
I can’t believe people are falling for this. This is a hoax. Why would anyone have an android and then switch to iphone? These videos only go back to 1 month ago. This is advertizing for apple and for the plastic surgery industry for insecure women who want to try and do the same thing. The shape of your head is completely different in the pictures with the android phone than it is in any other pictures with the iphone. The girl holding the android is a completely different person than the girl holding the iphone. Blatant hoax. And blatant subliminal messaging for apple to be advertizing the new iphone. How much did apple pay you to do this??? You are a being used as a puppet. Hope you enjoy your 15 minutes minutes of fame. Please show us EVERY picture taken with the iphone (the iphone automatically adds date, time and location info for every picture taken in the raw files) and also show us EVERY picture taken from the android (which also shows date and time info for every picture taken in the raw files). Can you also confirm from your cell phone carrier that you had a different phone from however long ago you claim the person with the android is? And what about the pictures that don’t show a phone at all? PLEASE post the raw files of the pictures online to validate the dates of when they were taken in succession.
