Q13 FOX introduces brand new mobile news app

SEATTLE --There's a brand new way to get the news you want and the important information you need no matter where you are.
Q13 FOX has rolled out a completely redesigned and reimagined mobile news app for your phone and tablet.
The old news app served your needs, but after 4 years of regular use it was time for a complete rebuild and that's what we did.
Q13 FOX invested in an state-of-the-art upgrade: a high performance, user friendly, feature-rich, 2016 experience.
Download the app for Android/Apple iOS
The new home screen features more stories, innovative navigation, and a better opportunity to dive deeper into the news that’s happening around you.
Speed might be the app’s simplest, and most noticeable feature. Whether navigating from stories, watching videos, or doing the two simultaneously, the fluidity provides an ideal user experience.
"So many news apps are cluttered with features that are never used, menus that are impossible to navigate or are just too slow to load. Our app took all those frustrations expressed by users and solved them," says Travis Mayfield, Q13 FOX's director of audience engagement.
"Our audience is hungrier than ever for news. But they don’t want to wait for it. They don’t even want to wait to sit down at their desk for it," says Mayfield. " So they get it on their phones. We built an app from the ground up that serves that person."
Banners at the top of the app and simple icons located at the bottom of the the screen provide speedy navigation to areas of interest – whether it’s the top news of the day or updating your personal settings so a reader can receive breaking news push alerts.
A bookmark icon in each story allows you to save a story for reading, watching or sharing later. But if you're looking for a story with just a keyword in mind -- the app's search function quickly displays story, video, and photo results.
"The news team embraced mobile first thinking long ago," Mayfield says. "This new app gives us the technology to really live up to that culture for the audience."
Users also asked about making video more functional. So the new app allows you to watch a story while simultaneously reading that story. Just click the watch button and as the video plays at the top of your screen you can scroll through the written portion of the story below.
Looking for stories near you? The new app gives you that too. With geolocation and zip-code based functionality you identify where you are and we share with you the latest stories from that precise spot.
Finally, we are still doing everything you you relied on the old app to do. Watch live streaming newscasts, check the live traffic map, get a good look at the weather ahead and share stories with your friends on Facebook or Twitter.
And the best part? It remains 100% free!
22 comments
JohnESalisbury
my friend’s aunt makes $68 /hr on the laptop .//// She has been out of work for six months but last month her income was $21987 just working on the laptop for a few hours. visit homepage>>>> Read More
imobdev3
New redesigned app is far better than previous one.
Sara
You need to keep the comments section open on every story and interesting to read like the larger news outlets. You guys have the best Seattle news site and nice to see the readers responses to the issues.
Jeff
Why don’t you have an app for the Windows phone?
EastboundAndDown
Can’t justify building an app for 12 users. Too expensive.
carolynn
I know I need one as well!!
GR
Thanks a lot, Q13. You take away Seahawks text alerts, which many of us 12’s enjoyed, only to replace it with a mobile app that does work on Windows phones. SERIOUSLY? In Seattle, the home of Microsoft??? Not impressed. 😒
Annetta
Strong hallmarks stick in customers’ thoughts. Courts offer them the broadest defense.
The hallmark workplace registers them, broadening their power.
Shavonne
We advice customers on security, enforcement, policing,
stop and also desist situations, projects, and also licensing issues concerning
their trademark.
www.beartacular.com
Bottom line: Nail down your FHA cash and seller-contribution negotiations as soon as you could because later on looks a great deal
much more expensive.
Holley
Everything is very open with a precise explanation of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your site is useful. Thanks
for sharing!
Ulrike
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for consumer
automotive secret shopper
Hi there, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s in fact
good, keep up writing.
ejuice
This will make it easier to accept the change of quitting.
Avoid substituting things like tea, coffee, chocolate, chewing gum,
more exercise, drinking mineral water, etc. The facts are
hypnosis is affordable, safe, easy, and thee effects are lasting way
to stop smoking.
www.educabolivia.bo
Hi, after reading this amazing article i am also cheerful
to share my familiarity here with colleagues.
www.youtube.com
The balance lies in eting the greatest quantity of the
foods with the highest micronutrient scores, and lesser
amounts of foods with lower scores, explains thhe nutrient site,
“Nutrient Density – Dr. If you find inducing the desire difficult you will need to be creative to really understand how to quit smoking. It is not a silly question but it demands your sincere thinking.
Jeffrey henderson
Someone got hit by train in tenino wa
Gabby Kerr
I don’t have cable to watch the news so therefore I’m very happy to have morning news sent to me!! 😄 Thank you Q13 FOX NEWS!!!
Lindsey
I cant stand this commercial. It drives me nuts, the stupid kid the way he snatches the thing from the other kid and throws it in the little shopping cart, the stupid kid scream and the oh wow part. I hate being so full of rage when this commercial comes on, but I just cannot help it.
Janine Rinehart
I miss M.J. Why isn’t she doing weather?
jackie frich
where is MJ McDermott?
Bonnie McEachern
The students at the North Cascades are in really luxerious facilities for learning. nice sleeping facilities and an exceptional food service area, give this a 4*