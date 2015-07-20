Police: Drunk 22-year-olds arrested after creating ‘makeshift shooting range’ in Seattle backyard

SEATTLE — Police say they arrested two drunk men who had created a “makeshift shooting range” in their backyard.

Seattle police officers were called to the 9100 block of 50th Avenue South around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. Initially,they did not find any damage or victims.

At 2 a.m., dispatchers received more reports of gunfire this time in the 9100 block of 48th Avenue South.

Officers spoke to a man who said he was nearly struck by a bullet fired into his home from a neighbor’s yard.

They searched the area, and officers discovered two “extremely drunk men sitting on a patio, near two dozen shell casings and a ledge lined with shattered beer bottles.”

Police said neither of the suspects had a gun on them, but they learned one of the men had stashed his pistol in his bedroom when he heard the sirens approaching.

Both 22-year-old men were booked into King County Jail for reckless endangerment. Officers also seized the gun.

9100 48th Avenue South, Seattle, WA

