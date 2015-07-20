Police: Drunk 22-year-olds arrested after creating ‘makeshift shooting range’ in Seattle backyard
SEATTLE — Police say they arrested two drunk men who had created a “makeshift shooting range” in their backyard.
Seattle police officers were called to the 9100 block of 50th Avenue South around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. Initially,they did not find any damage or victims.
At 2 a.m., dispatchers received more reports of gunfire this time in the 9100 block of 48th Avenue South.
Officers spoke to a man who said he was nearly struck by a bullet fired into his home from a neighbor’s yard.
They searched the area, and officers discovered two “extremely drunk men sitting on a patio, near two dozen shell casings and a ledge lined with shattered beer bottles.”
Police said neither of the suspects had a gun on them, but they learned one of the men had stashed his pistol in his bedroom when he heard the sirens approaching.
Both 22-year-old men were booked into King County Jail for reckless endangerment. Officers also seized the gun.
8 comments
dg54321
Good, charge them with negligence and illegal discharge of a firearm, and make them pay restitution to the man that had his house hit by their stupidity.
skip
Very careless, this story makes no mention if the gun was stolen or registered to one of the drunks. Too early to tell?
NoMoOr
No CCPs for those dudes (thank God)…How stupid can one be? Unfortunately, stupidity is finding new levels each day.
AlfredoKHuber
my neighbor’s sister makes $76 every hour on the internet … She has been fired for ten months but last month her check was $12088 just working on the internet for a few hours. More Info>>>> Read More
ironwolfjt
Real total dumba$$es for sure
hellomurica
What a couple of idiots. Glad the cops caught them.
Cheryl
Only an idiot would do this.
blerje online
Every weekend i սsed to visit this site, as i wish forr enjoyment, since this this site
conations in fact nice funny material too.