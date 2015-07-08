Police: ‘Culture of violence’ holds true for Washington’s largest biker gang

SEATTLE -- A deadly shootout between two rival motorcycle clubs and police in Texas earlier this year could have an impact on the largest outlaw biker gang in Washington state.
According to a Seattle police gang detective, the Washington chapter of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club could be expected to carry out acts of retribution for a May 17 shooting outside a restaurant in Waco that left nine bikers dead and more than a hundred facing criminal charges.
Among those killed and arrested were members of the Bandidos and the Cossacks. Police believe the two outlaw biker clubs had a longstanding rivalry.
While the Cossacks do not have a presence in Washington, Bandidos MC is the state’s largest motorcycle gang with an estimated 250 members – including members of clubs that support them, like the Hombres MC. The gang has a presence in Bellingham, Whatcomb County, King County, Tacoma, Bremerton, the Everett area, and Spokane.
“Law enforcement in general is definitely is aware of the Bandidos presence in the state of Washington,” said a Seattle police detective who tracks outlaw biker clubs. “Whenever there are public events that they’re going to be at where there’s always the potential for conflict, particularly with another motorcycle organization, we’re definitely going to have an interest in covering that.”
Dozens of Bandidos gathered in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in June for a monthly motorcycle meet up. Members declined to speak on camera about the shootout in Waco and what impact it may have on the club.
The detective said members here will likely try to raise money for comrades who were arrested and charged with crimes in Waco. He said they may also be asked to retaliate for the shootout in some way.
“Retaliation or retribution may not come for six months, a year, or even longer. But if they are true to their past, they will retaliate at some point,” the detective said.
“The motorcycle gang culture is a culture of violence. To be a part of that culture is to basically understand that at any time you need to be able to either defend yourself or your organization over a disrespect or a slight.
“In Washington State, the Bandidos have basically been involved in just about every type of crime you can think of,” he said. “They have been involved in murders. They’ve been involved in federal RICO violations that included trafficking firearms, narcotics, stolen property, robbery, extortion. You name it and they’ve probably done it."
One of the most high-profile cases involving Washington Bandidos came in 2005 with the arrest of the club’s national president, George Wegers.
Wegers lived, and still lives, in Bellingham.
In June 2005, the feds arrested Wegers and a number of other Bandidos in a racketeering case. The bikers were accused of extortion, witness tampering, and a host of other crimes.
Federal prosecutors argued that as the national president of the Bandidos, Wegers called the shots when it came to members engaging in criminal activity. He was eventually sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Wegers, who is no longer a member of the club, declined an interview. He did, however, grant an interview to CNN following the shootout in Texas. He said reports that Bandidos made threats against law enforcement following the melee were “pure nonsense” and claimed many of the arrests in Waco were unjustified.
The Seattle police gang detective agreed that if threats were made against law enforcement, those threats are not credible.
“It’s not that Bandidos haven’t injured police officers in the past,” he said. “I think most of the Bandidos know, and the Bandido hierarchy knows, that it would not be in their best interest to try to carry out threats against law enforcement.”
Mike Smith
Long Dong
Chris
James
Wallus
Cowboy
Mike Smith
Cowboy you have it. Wallus, there are less than that. So let me see, if there are more MS13 in Los Angeles than 1%er bikers in all of North America, why haven’t the bikers just been rounded up? After all they are not hiding! Seems that they are not up to as much as they are reported to be. Who reports their danger to us all? Oh the LEO’s do!
Doug
Nicole
Paul
today was a good day
Nicole
Nicole
Mike Smith
Marc Janusz
Mike Smith
Alexarc
Mike Smith
Whatever happened in Whatcomb County? Did you know that most of those charges were dismissed because they lacked merit? Did you know that what few charges they kept resulted in sentences that were essentially time served? Not that the people that pleaded guilty were necessarily guilty but they had been in jails and detention centers for two years waiting for the Bravo Sierra to blow itself out.
Most importantly, my time period for review was 25 years. Hell, in 25 years one big failed. politically motivated, indictment? There have been Bandidos in Washington State for over 40 years and not one hack at FOX NEWS could come up with anything but Whatcomb County.
The title of the essay is: “‘Culture of violence’ holds true for Washington’s largest biker gang.” A culture of violence forty years old with not one measurable incident.
There is a new short story out on Amazon.com. It is called The Waco Texas Biker Massacre. Give it a read and see if it isn’t plausible?
basterdcrew
PC Shep
Mike Smith
TheReal MikeSmith
Mike Smith
Mike Smith
craig
Mike Smith
Dan Crocker
Make no mistake, the Bandidos would like everyone to think they are just good ole boys who happen to like riding motorcycles. They have murder in their hearts and larceny in their blood. Most of the time, they are involved in small time crimes like thefts, assault, extortion, threats, intimidation, etc. But occasionally they get to the serious felony stage. The FBI didn’t label this outfit as a criminal gang for nothing. The Bandidos EARNED that title make no mistake about it. Those that would blow smoke up your asses and tell you how nice they are are feeding you a line of shit. Don’t buy it. I know of what I speak.
Bill
Mike Smith
Bill
Mike Smith
Scott D.
“i know of what i speak” lol about as correct as your grammar. Last December my 16 yr old nephew was broken down on the shoulder of I-5 south of Tacoma. It was 9:00pm. A state trooper pulled up behind him, sat in his nice warm car and motioned for him to come back to his car. Evidently he didn’t want to get wet or cold. He proceeded to write him a ticket for equipment violations and then called a tow truck and drove off leaving him in a dangerous situation! A few minutes later some of there so called “criminals” happened along, they were returning from a toy run to Olympia. They stopped, actually figured out what was wrong with his car,,, went and got the parts they needed and FIXED it FREE OF CHARGE!!! Then the stayed behind him and escorted him home to make sure he made it!!! Who was doing the “protecting and serving”? Certainly NOT the cop!! But the so called criminals!!!! Thank you to the Bandidos who helped that night!!
Mike Smith
Thank you. In that one moment; when you took the time to write that comment; you put a human face on every Bandido-hell every biker period-so that the rest of the world cannot turn away from them in their time of need.
Good on you.
PC Shep
Mick
Sadtaco
Aubrey Debauchery
Paul
Cowboy
Bigkim
Part of the comments are a crock of sheet because it is all orchestrated, I held a patch for over 45 years and at one time the Bandits were our dire enemy, well it was a tossup because LEO also shared that positron however there are good people and bad people in most all organizations, respect is a driving factor, but also is the money and power end of it and if your not afraid to die or do time you might be lucky enough to rise to the top.