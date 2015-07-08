× Every United Airlines flight in U.S. briefly grounded due to computer issues

NEW YORK — United Airline flights were briefly grounded Wednesday morning due to a problem with the airline’s computer system, the FAA reported.

The extent of the problem and whether it affected flights outside the United States was not immediately known.

The grounding was canceled before 7 a.m. as systems returned to normal. However, backups likely persisted, as previously grounded flights looked to get back on track.

United spokesmen were not available for comment, but the airline’s twitter account responded to customer complaints, saying “We are working on getting you to your destination as quickly as possible.”

UPDATE: United says computer glitch is causing a worldwide groundstop that is impacting approximately 3500 flights » http://t.co/VZUcbkLn9Z — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 8, 2015

SeaTac spokesman Perry Cooper told Q13 FOX News that he had not heard anything about the specifics of the issue. Cooper said there were approximately 15 United Flights scheduled to depart SeaTac before 9:00 a.m.

Delays of up to at least an hour were displayed for some United flights on the monitors at SeaTac. It was not known if those delays were yet fixed.

It is the second time in two months that the Chicago carrier has been hit by major technical issues.

United Continental Holdings Inc. had a temporary halt to all takeoffs in the U.S. on June 2 because of what the airline said were computer automation issues.

Its stock declined slightly in premarket trading.